Putin thanks volunteers - participants in Russia’s special military operation

MOSCOW, 18 June. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked servicemen - volunteers participating in the special military operation, he said in a closed part of the discussion with military correspondents. A fragment of the conversation was published as part of the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" TV program, published by journalist Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel.

"We should thank them for this motivation and for their readiness to defend our great homeland," Putin said.

He described the solidarity within Russian society during the special military operation as Russia's great advantage. "This is Russia's great advantage," he said. Putin added that some wounded servicemen willingly return to take part in the special military operation, saying that he had to personally tell some servicemen to go home.

Putin believes that civilian experts need to work with military professionals. "We need psychologists, qualified lecturers and historians who are familiar with the subject," he said.

Putin also said that his remarks about the heavy losses suffered by the Ukrainian armed forces during the counter-offensive were also confirmed in Ukraine "in conversations". "By the way, what I told you about the enemy's losses - they confirm it in conversations. There are many channels," he said. Earlier, he said that the losses of the Ukrainian side "are very large, about 1 to 10 in comparison with the Russian army".

As for the Russian defense sector, Putin noted that the development of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) is a priority. "We are working on it," Putin said in response to a reporter's question about expanding the military industry in terms of drone production.