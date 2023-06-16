Russian president to deliver extensive speech during SPIEF plenary session

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), addressing the event’s plenary session on Friday.

The theme of SPIEF 2023 is "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations."

As Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said earlier, high-ranking officials from more than 15 countries will take part in this year’s forum. "Among the most notable guests will be Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who is paying a state visit to Russia during these days," Ushakov said.

In his words, the Algerian president will join his Russian counterpart to take part in SPIEF’s plenary session on June 16. Both leaders will address the forum, take part in the discussions and field questions. "The president of Russia and the president of Algeria will be at the main plenary session at the podium this year," Ushakov said.

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the plenary session would begin at 2:00 p.m. Moscow time. "The president is preparing to take part in the plenary session of SPIEF, which will be held on Friday. At the moment, the session is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. There will be a lengthy speech by the president, then a discussion," he said.

"At the very least, we can expect a very voluminous speech from the head of state. Indeed a rather long speech was prepared," Peskov continued.

In his opinion, "first of all, an evaluation of our economy for the past year" should be expected from the president’s address. "This is the most important thing. You know the president always prefers to give a detailed assessment at the forum and will probably outline key prospects," the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to the press secretary, Putin will speak at the plenary session, but he will not participate in any other events.

Foreign guests

Every year SPIEF is held under the auspices of the Russian president. The Forum "brings together world leaders and heads of major Russian and foreign companies, banks, leading experts, scientists, representatives of mass media and civil society," Ushakov said.

"This year will also see large-scale participation by foreign guests," the Kremlin aide continued.

Among other distinguished SPIEF participants will be Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, South Ossetian President Alan Gagloyev, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, and Chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov. Officials at the level of deputy prime minister, minister, governor, and senator, as well as diplomats, from a whole range of countries, in addition to heads of international organizations and associations, will be attending the marquee event in St. Petersburg. The United Arab Emirates will participate in the Forum as an official guest country this year.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) — Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event — is being held on June 14-17. TASS is the official information partner of the event. SPIEF’s expanded business program offers attendees the opportunity to participate in more than 140 sessions featuring over 1,000 moderators and speakers, according to event organizer Roscongress Foundation.

The business program is divided into five thematic blocks: "The World Economy at a Global Turning Point," "The Russian Economy: From Adaptation to Growth," "Building Technological Sovereignty," "The Labor Market: A Response to the New Challenges," and "Protecting the Population and Quality of Life as the Main Priority.".