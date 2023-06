ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russia’s grain exports in the new agricultural year, beginning on July 1, may amount to around 60 million tons, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko has told TASS in an interview.

"Taking into account the carryover stocks, [exporting] around 60 million tons is possible. 55 tons [will be exported] for sure, but possibly even up to 60 million tons," she said.