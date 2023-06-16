Rosatom plans to discuss Zaporozhye NPP with IAEA next week — head

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to meet with senior officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency next week, Rosatom CEO Aleksey Likhachev said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Offline consultations with the IAEA are planned next week. The date and venue are being agreed. I express my support to the IAEA in general, as well as to its director-general and members of the mission [to Ukraine], who are demonstrating courage," he said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Thursday that the implementation of his plan regarding the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant’s safety and security began when the UN Security Council supported it.

Addressing a UN Security Council session on May 30, Grossi put forward five security principles for the ZNPP: there should be no attack of any kind from or against the plant; ZNPP should not be used as storage or a base for heavy weapons or military personnel that could be used for an attack from the plant; off-site supply of power to the plant should not be put at risk; all structures, systems and components essential to the safe and secure operation of ZNPP should be protected from attacks or acts of sabotage; and, finally, no action should be taken that undermines these principles. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said measures already taken by Moscow were consistent with these principles.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is being held on June 14-17.