Kiev troops shelled DPR 21 times in past day, one civilian injured

DONETSK, June 16. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 21 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Thursday, in which one civilian was injured, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Friday.

According to the mission’s daily bulletin, posted on its official Telegram channel, a total of 134 munitions were used for these attacks, including 122mm, 152mm and 155mm artillery shells and MLRS rockets.

Six populated areas in the DPR came under attack. One civilian was wounded. Six households and one civilian infrastructure object were damaged.

A total of 34 Ukrainian shelling attacks were registered in the republic on the previous day, June 14.