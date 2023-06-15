Russian servicemen help 9 people exit US-occupied Al-Tanf zone in Syria in one day

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian servicemen helped nine refugees leave the US-occupied Al-Tanf zone in Syria on Thursday, said Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria.

"Over the past 24 hours, the exit of nine refugees (two women and seven children) from the US-occupied Al Tanf zone was ensured," he said, adding that humanitarian situation on the US-controlled territory remained dire.

"Administration of the Rukban refugee camp has been unable to maintain public order and protect the camp’s dwellers from unlawful actions committed by illegal armed groups," Gurinov added.