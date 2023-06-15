Russian military thwarts Ukraine’s attempt to deploy reserves to DPR — defense ministry

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Battlegroup East units thwarted a Ukrainian army’s attempt to deploy reserves to Makarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the battlegroup’s spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS on Thursday.

"An enemy attack was repelled and an attempt to deploy reserves of the Ukrainian army to Makarovka was thwarted. Ukrainian tanks, armored combat vehicles, a pickup truck, and manpower were destroyed by fire from man-portable anti-tank grenade launchers and artillery systems, and by anti-tank guided missiles," he said, adding that Russian warplanes hit several tanks, armored vehicles and about a dozen of places of the concentration of Ukrainian troops.