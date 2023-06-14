Stoltenberg, colleagues must face tribunal, Kherson Region Governor says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and his colleagues must face a military tribunal for shipments of weapons to Ukraine, says Acting Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo.

"Stoltenberg can say whatever he believes necessary. All points where they move their missiles to, and where they ship their weapons to, are well known. […] Both Stoltenberg and all these ‘colleagues’ are subject to a military tribunal, because they commit a war crime," he told reporters, answering a question from TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Earlier, Stoltenberg said that NATO defense ministers will discuss a long-term program of military aid to Ukraine during the upcoming June 15 meeting in Brussels. He also added that representatives of military industry will be invited to the meeting for discussion of expansion of military production.

