Russia-Cuba trade turnover rises 9-fold since early 2023 — PM Mishustin

SOCHI, June 7. /TASS/. Despite unfavorable external conditions, mutual trade between Russia and Cuba expanded 9-fold in the first four months of 2023, according to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who expressed optimism that this trend will continue.

"Cuba is our important Latin American partner, and our collaboration is founded on strong traditions of friendship, solidarity, mutual respect, and mutual trust. Together, we are resisting unprecedented sanctions pressure from unfriendly nations," Mishustin stated in Sochi during a meeting with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero.

According to the presidents' agreements, the governments of the two countries are striving to expand trade and economic cooperation in a variety of sectors. "Despite the unfavorable external environment, mutual trade turnover amounted to nearly 60 billion Russian rubles, or more than 20 billion Cuban pesos, last year. This year, the positive dynamics continue - the volume of trade turnover rose 9-fold in January-April compared to the same period in 2022. I am confident that it will continue to grow," Russia's Prime Minister said.

Mishustin stated that Moscow and Havana need to resume collaboration in order to enhance trade and investment.