Russian premier to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Sochi

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will depart on a three-day working visit to Russia's Black Sea resort city of Sochi on Wednesday to participate in meetings of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

According to the Russian government’s press service, Mishustin will attend sessions of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Council of CIS Heads of Government.

He will also visit an industrial exhibition, headlined ‘Eurasia - Our Home’ and participate in the Third Eurasian Congress and the Second Youth Forum of the CIS and the EAEU.

It will be the second meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in 2023. The previous one took place in Kazakhstan’s Almaty in early February.

Intergovernmental Council agenda

According to the Russian government, the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council’s meeting in Sochi, held as part of Russia’s presidency in the EAEU in 2023, will look into a wide range of issues related to trade, economic cooperation and integration in Eurasia. The development of transport links will be among those matters, including in the context of cooperation with China and its ‘One Belt - One Road’ initiative.

Another important issue on the event’s agenda will be a discussion about the most pressing issues related to the EAEU internal market, including energy cooperation, removal of trade barriers and improvement of the system of technical regulations.

Besides, the Eurasian Economic Commission is expected to make a report about competitiveness on the union’s cross-border markets.

Special attention will be paid to issues of energy and digitalization.

Council of CIS Heads of Government

On Thursday, Mishustin will participate in a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government, chaired by Kyrgyzstan, which holds the rotating CIS presidency this year. During the meeting, heads of CIS governments will discuss enhancing cooperation in trade, industry, agriculture, humanitarian issues and other spheres.

A number of documents are to be signed, including an agreement on free trade in services, which Russian Economic Minister Maxim Reshetnikov earlier described as a milestone in the history of CIS economic cooperation.