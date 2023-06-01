Lavrov dismisses reports about BRICS summit being moved to China

CAPE TOWN /South Africa/, June 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that he does not read British newspapers, commenting on reports that the BRICS Summit could be relocated from South Africa to China.

"As far as I understand, such news could have been published only in some yellow British newspaper, and I don’t read British newspapers," he said, answering a question during a press conference on the outcome of the meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov called such reports deliberate misinformation and warned that they should not be trusted.

The meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers takes place in Cape Town on June 1-2, and the association’s summit is scheduled to take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, between August 22 and 24.