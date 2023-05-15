Senior Russian MP slams decision to award Zelensky Charlemagne Prize as moral devaluation

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has become a symbol of rallying around the idea of Russophobia and revanchism for the European establishment, Leonid Slutsky, chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

This was how Slutsky, who is also leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), commented on the presentation of the Charlemagne Prize to Zelensky for his contribution to the unification of Europe. He slammed this move as "a complete devaluation of morality, values and the notions of good and evil."

The senior Russian lawmaker recalled that Sir Winston Churchill received the same award in 1955 for fighting against fascism. "And today’s laureate from Kiev is by all indications a neo-Nazi," Slutsky added.

Established in 1950, the International Charlemagne Prize is a prize that is awarded in the German city of Aachen for "the most valuable contribution in the services of Western European understanding and work for the community.".