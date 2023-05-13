Russian judokas win two medals at World Judo Championships in Qatar

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian athletes won one gold and one silver medal during the 2023 World Judo Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Arman Adamian won the gold in the men's 100 kg event, defeating Lukas Krpalek of the Czech Republic in the final.

Russian judoka Inal Tasoev became a silver medalist in the +100kg weight class. In the final, the Russian athlete lost to three-time world champion Teddy Riner of France.

Japan topped the event’s medal count with five gold, two silver and four bronze medals, followed by France (2 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze), Georgia (2 gold, 1 silver and 1 brone). Athletes from Russia were competing in the neutral status, so the Russian team was not represented in the event’s medal count.

The 2023 World Judo Championships will end with team competitions on Sunday. Athletes from Russia will not participate.