Explosion heard in Lugansk — eyewitnesses

LUGANSK, May 13. /TASS/. A sound of explosion was heard in Lugansk on Saturday evening, eyewitnesses told TASS.

The information came from four residents living in various districts of Lugansk, including not far from the city center.

Andrey Marochko, a retired lieutenant colonel in the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), said that he had no information about a shelling attack that targeted Lugansk on Saturday evening.

"As far as another shelling attack on Lugansk is concerned, I can only say that none of official sources confirmed this information. Moreover, my acquaintances drove around the presumed area of the strike and found nothing," he told TASS.

Two cruise missiles were fired towards Lugansk on Friday. As a result, six children were injured. According to the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ukraine’s war crimes, a UK-made Storm Shadow missile was used for the attack.

At 09:15 Moscow time on Saturday, Kiev troops fired another Storm Shadow missile towards the settlement of Yubileiny on the outskirts of Lugansk. Two civilians were injured. The attack damaged seven apartment blocks, 25 garages, 15 cars and a power supply line. Later, acting DPR leader Leonid Pasechnik said mobile internet services in the republic would be suspended due to intensified Ukrainian shelling.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday that London was sending long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Kiev, adding that those missiles have a range of 250-300 kilometers.