MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Battlegroup Center has delivered strikes against two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army after identifying their locations, battlegroup spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS on Sunday.

"Forces and aids of the Battlegroup Center's reconnaissance detected the relocation of personnel of 66th and 63rd mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in the Nevsky area and in the Serebryansky Forestry area. The adversary sustained manpower losses as a result of the artillery fire," the spokesman noted.

Bombers of the Russian battlegroup delivered strikes against enemy strongholds, Savchuk informed.