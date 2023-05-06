Industry Ministry, Customs to unify electric vehicle scrappage fee calculations

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade in cooperation with the Federal Customs Service are considering the uniformity in calculating the scrappage fee on electric vehicles imported to Russia by individuals for private use, the Ministry’s press service told TASS.

"The issue of the uniformity in computing scrappage fee coefficients for electric vehicles imported by individuals for personal use is under consideration by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade in cooperation with the Russian Federal Customs Service," the ministry informed.

The Russian Office of General Prosecutor informed earlier this week that a legal uncertainty had been found in connection with the disposal fee collection in regions. The existing classification of motor vehicles subjected to the scrappage fee charging does not make possible to unambiguously determine whether cars with electric motors are categorized as vehicles imported by individuals for personal use. Regions therefore are establishing different practices of computing the scrappage fee coefficients for imported vehicles, the Office of General Prosecutor said.