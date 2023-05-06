Russian peacekeepers record ceasefire violation in Karabakh — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. One violation of ceasefire has been recorded by Russian peacekeepers in the Askeran Region of Nagorno-Karabakh, as follows from the Russian Defense Ministry's bulletin on the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the conflict zone, released on Saturday.

"One violation of ceasefire in the Askeran Region has been recorded. There were no casualties," the report said.

The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent together with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides is investigating the incident. Patrols were conducted along three routes in Mardakert, Martuni and Shushi districts.

"Russian peacekeepers monitor the situation at 30 observation posts round the clock and control the observance of ceasefire," the Defense Ministry said.