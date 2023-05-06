Russia says its suicide drones destroyed two UK-made howitzers

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian Lancet loitering munitions have destroyed two UK-made howitzers that were in service with Ukrainian forces, Alexander Gordeyev, a spokesman for the battlegroup East, has told TASS.

"Lancet loitering munition destroyed an enemy’s UK-made L119 howitzer in the area of Shevchenko," he said.

He said the munitions were also used to destroy a similar UK howitzer and a Buk-M1 anti-aircraft system used by Ukraine near Maksimovka. A high-precision Krasnopol munition destroyed an enemy’s multi-purpose light-armored towing vehicle near the Malye Shcherbaky settlement, he said. Air defense systems Tor and Strela-10 shot down three fixed-wing drones, Gordeyev said.

The crew of an Osa-AKM air defense system shot down a Furia drone, he said.

The following targets were detected and taken out in the Zaporozhye area: two trucks and up to 18 militants near the Zelyonoye Pole settlement, a truck and three militants near Dorozhnyanka, and a pickup truck and three militants near Novodanilovka, the spokesman said.