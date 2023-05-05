Moscow residents observe lunar eclipse

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. A penumbral lunar eclipse visible with the naked eye was observed on Friday night in Moscow, astronomer Liudmila Koshman of the Moscow Planetarium told TASS.

"The darkening of the upper part of the lunar disk can be seen with the naked eye in Moscow over the eastern horizon. Downtown observing it can be obstructed by buildings and trees but from the upper stories, especially in the capital’s east or southeast, it is possible to see it," she told TASS commenting on the phenomenon.

The eclipse lasted from 6:14 pm until 10:31 p.m. Moscow time. It could be observed across Russia with the exception of Taymyr and Chukotka, as well as in the Antarctic, most of Asia, Southern and Eastern Europe, Australia, Africa and the waters of the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans.