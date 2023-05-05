Bryansk Region authorities refute reports of Ukrainian sabotage groups breaking through

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Information about Ukrainian sabotage groups attempting to cross into the Bryansk Region through the Starodubsky District is false, head of the district administration Alexander Podolny told TASS on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, several Telegram channels published reports that several Ukrainian sabotage groups tried to infiltrate the Bryansk Region.

"This did not happen. We received no information of the kind. I talked to everyone I needed to talk to. All is well and quiet," the official said.

Ukrainian sabotage groups have repeatedly tried to cross into the border region. On April 6, the Border Directorate of Russia’s FSB for the Bryansk Region intercepted an attempt to cross the border by a group of 20 people, the region’s Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on his Telegram channel. Additionally, on March 2, Ukrainian saboteurs managed to cross into the border region. According to official data, two people were killed and a boy born in 2012 was injured.