KRASNOYARSK, May 3. /TASS/. An oil storage tank caught fire in the settlement of Volna in southern Russia’s Krasnodar Region on Wednesday, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev wrote on his Telegram channel.

"An oil storage tank has caught fire in the settlement of Volna in the Temryuk Region," he said.

"According to preliminary information, no deaths or casualties have been reported," the governor added. "The fire poses no threat to residents of the settlement.".