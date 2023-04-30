Ukrainian troops resume shelling Donetsk after 12 hours of lull in fighting, says DPR

DONETSK, April 30. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have resumed shelling Donetsk early on Sunday as seven 155mm artillery shells were fired at the city, according to the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC).

On the previous day the last shelling of the city was registered at 8:40 p.m. Moscow time, while in the morning Donetsk was attacked at 8:50 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., with Kirovsk and Kuibyshevsk having come under fire.

In the morning the Ukrainian armed forces also fired Novobakhmutovka (seven 155mm shells), Mikhailovka (four 152mm shells) and Gorlovka (three 155mm shells).