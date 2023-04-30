Ukrainian troops shell DPR seven times overnight, says republic

DONETSK, April 30. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces fired 30 shells at populated localities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) overnight into Sunday, according to the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC).

According to information published on its Telegram channel, seven bombardments with the use of 122mm, 152mm and 155mm artillery shells were registered. Strikes were delivered on Gorlovka, Makeyevka, Nikolskoye, Novoselovka Vtoraya, Petrovskoye, Stepnoye and Yakovlevka. In all, 30 shells were launched.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian militants shelled the DPR 48 times firing 237 munitions.