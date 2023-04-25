Situation on Korean Peninsula carries risks of nuclear escalation — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. There is a risk of nuclear escalation due to rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula and around it, Russian Foreign Ministry Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department Director Vladimir Yermakov told TASS Monday.

"A risk of a nuclear escalation due to rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula and around it definitely exists. Meanwhile, we fundamentally disagree with attempts to blame Pyongyang in particular for escalation of such tensions," the diplomat said, answering a question whether it is possible that Pyongyang may need to engage its nuclear capabilities for self-defense.

According to Yermakov, "it is obvious to any objective observer that this does not at all correspond to the reality in the region, where provocative actions are being carried out systematically under the US’ lead, with Washington completely focused on methods of pressure and coercion."

Yermakov underscored that Russia sees a priority goal of establishment of favorable conditions for further patient dialogue on building mutually acceptable security schemes in the region.

Earlier, North Korea’s KCNA published a commentary, saying that Pyongyang considers the joint US-South Korean military exercise a provocation and warns Washington and Seoul that they are dealing with a nuclear state.