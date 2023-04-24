Ukrainian troops attack LPR town with strike drone — JCCC

LUGANSK, April 24. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces delivered a strike on the town of Rovenki using an unmanned strike aircraft overnight on Monday, the mission of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) said.

"On the part of Ukrainian armed formations, a shelling of the Rovenki populated locality (LPR) with the use of an unmanned combat aerial vehicle was recorded at 02:45 a.m. Moscow time," a statement published on the mission’s Telegram channel reads.

Information on any casualties or destruction is being clarified.