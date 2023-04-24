Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian strongholds in South Donetsk area — top brass

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The battlegroup East has uncovered and eliminated two strongholds of Ukraine’s armed forces in the South Donetsk area, Battlegroup East Spokesman Alexander Gordeyev told TASS on Monday

"In the South Donetsk area, the leading units of the battlegroup East have uncovered the adversary’s mobile group. A pickup truck and three militants have been eliminated using light arms and automatic grenade launchers. The crew of a TOS-1 heavy flame-throwing system wiped out two enemy strongholds with manpower near the Novodonetskoye populated locality," he said.

According to the spokesman, the crew of a Tor missile system has downed a Furia drone.

"In the Zaporozhye area, reconnaissance forces and means uncovered and wiped out with mortar fire an enemy reconnaissance group in the vicinity of the Malinov community. Three militants have been eliminated," the officer added.

He also noted that within the framework of counterbattery work, artillery reconnaissance systems uncovered an enemy mortar near the Shcherbaki populated locality and a howitzer in the vicinity of Novomikhaylovka which were eliminated using mortar fire and a Giatsint self-propelled artillery gun.