West intends to undermine Russian presidential election in 2024 — CEC head

KHABAROVSK, April 24. /TASS/. Western countries are interested in undermining Russia’s presidential election slated for March 2024 and have already begun working on it, Head of Russia’s Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova said at a meeting with the students of the Pacific National University (PNU) in Khabarovsk.

"People are interested, they see what really is going on. And they understand that the upcoming presidential election in March 2024 is not simply yet another election of Russia’s president. This is not just an issue of worldview, I would say, but this is also an issue of a global epoch change. <...> We understand what is important and we understand that there is work already underway to simply dismantle the Russian presidential election. Enormous funds have been earmarked by Western countries, above all, by the US," Pamfilova noted.

That said, according to the CEC chief, the turnout at the presidential election will be high due to its particular importance both for the Russian people and the entire world.

"It is necessary to give credit to all our parliamentary parties who put on the back burner their political, ideological preferences and differences and as a united force proved themselves the patriots of their country. They are united now, they support our guys at the frontline so that they understand that they are not shedding their blood and giving their lives in vain, that we are not failing them here. And everyone here on their own frontline tries to help - and this means a lot. This is precisely what drives the West crazy," she added.