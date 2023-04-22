Ukrainian army shelling Donetsk region’s settlements — mission

DONETSK, April 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military opened fire twenty five times against settlements of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes reported on Sunday.

"The representative office reported twenty five facts of fire opening by armed units of Ukraine over the past day," the mission said on its Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian troops used 155 mm artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. One hundred and nineteen munitions were fired.

Gorlovka, Donetsk, Makeevka and Vladimirovka came under fire. Casualties were not reported, the mission said.