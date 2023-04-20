Putin accepts Uss’ resignation, appoints Kotyukov as acting governor of Krasnoyarsk Region

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted the resignation of Krasnoyarsk Region Governor Alexander Uss. Mikhail Kotyukov, former Science and Higher Education Minister, was appointed interim head of the region.

"In connection with the appeal of the Governor of the Krasnoyarsk Region, Alexander Uss, on the early termination of his powers <...> I hereby resolve to accept the resignation of Krasnoyarsk Region Governor Alexander Uss. I decree to appoint Mikhail Kotyukov as the acting governor of the Krasnoyarsk Region until the person elected as governor assumes the post", the president’s decree reads.

Earlier on Thursday, Alexander Uss said that he had received a proposal from the president to continue to work at the federal level. On the same day, Putin held an online meeting with Kotyukov, during which he offered him to head the Krasnoyarsk Region.