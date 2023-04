DONETSK, April 16. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine fired a total of 20 rockets from multiple-launch rocket systems towards the city of Donetsk on Easter night, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said early on Sunday.

According to the report, the shelling attack occurred at 03:25 a.m. Moscow time on Sunday, from positions near the settlement of Ochertino.