MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russian army aviation struck an ammunition depot, as well as areas of concentration of equipment and personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces, spokesman for the Battlegroup Center Alexander Savchuk told TASS on Saturday.

"Bomber, assault and army aviation struck an ammunition depot, positions of artillery units and areas of concentration of equipment and personnel of the Ukrainian military," he said.

Also, according to Savchuk, the group's artillery destroyed a Ukrainian brigade in the Torsk line of engagement. "In the Torsk section, ground reconnaissance uncovered the movement of the 23rd Ukrainian rifle brigade on armored combat vehicles. The identified targets were destroyed by the Battlegroup Center’s fire," the spokesman said.

In the Chervonodibrovsky line of engagement, the Ukrainian 58th motorized infantry brigade and the 95th airborne assault bigade attempted to regain lost positions. "Artillery units of the Center battlegroup inflicted fire damage, the enemy suffered losses and dispersed in the woods," Savchuk concluded.