Finns to be informed about results of powder found in envelopes — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Finland’s embassy in Moscow will be informed about the results of the analysis of the envelopes containing an unidentified substance that were sent to the embassy on Thursday, as Russian law enforcement is looking into the matter, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"The three envelopes were handed over by the embassy to Russian law enforcement agencies. The Finnish embassy will be informed about the results of their analysis," she said.

According to Zakharova, the envelopes were addressed to the embassy’s military attache and his aides. "We can confirm that the Finnish embassy informed the Russian foreign ministry that on April 13, three identical envelopes addressed to the military attache and his aides were put in the diplomatic mission’s mailbox," she said. "When one of the envelopes was opened, white powder was found inside. The other two letters were left sealed."

The Finnish embassy in Moscow told TASS earlier that it contacted Russian law enforcement agencies and the Russian foreign ministry after it had received three letters on Thursday, one of them containing powder.