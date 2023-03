UNITED NATIONS, March 18. /TASS/. Russia regrets that the UN Security Council didn’t allow a speech by DPR commissioner Daria Morozova at its meeting, Russia’s envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said on Friday.

"We regret that some delegations voted against it," he said, describing it as a manifestation of double standards. "It only proves that you don’t regard Donbass residents as humans and you can’t care less about their suffering.".