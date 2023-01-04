Air defense systems shot down two drones near Sevastopol — governor

SEVASTOPOL, January 4. /TASS/. Air defense systems shot down two drones (UAVs) near the Belbek airfield close to Sevastopol on Wednesday morning, governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev wrote in his Telegram channel.

"Air defense systems shot down two UAVs over the sea in the Belbek area in the morning. All services are operating normally," Razvozhaev wrote.

Sevastopol is the main base of the Black Sea Fleet, and there have been multiple drone attacks on it in recent months. On December 30, Razvozhaev reported on air defense operations over Sevastopol. On January 2, the governor reported on the operation of air defense systems above the city, and two UAVs were shot down.