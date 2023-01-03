Putin orders Shoigu to report on Defense Ministry’s measures for supplies to troops

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has commissioned Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu to submit a report on providing weapons, uniforms and other equipment to service personnel taking part in the special military operation, the Kremlin said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

"The Russian Defense Ministry shall submit a report on the provision of military units and detachments of the Russian Armed Forces participating in the special military operation with weapons, military and special equipment, materiel and resources, including uniforms and [combat] gear, mobile reconnaissance systems, personal armored protection and camouflage equipment, and on measures being taken to improve the Russian Defense Ministry’s work in this area," says the order addressed to Shoigu.

The deadline is February 1.