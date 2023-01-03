Kiev regime’s troops bombard DPR 70 times in past day - mission

DONETSK, January 3. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s troops bombarded the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 70 times in the past day, killing a civilian and wounding two others, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes reported on Tuesday.

"In the past 24 hours, the mission recorded 70 instances of bombardment by the Ukrainian military," the mission said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

"During the last 24-hour period, it was reported that a male civilian was killed in the earlier liberated settlement of Mironovsky. Two civilians suffered wounds of various severity in the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk," the statement reads.

In the past 24 hours, the DPR mission registered 37 bombardments from 155mm and 152mm artillery guns in the Donetsk area, six shelling attacks from 155mm, 152mm and 122mm artillery in the Yasinovataya area and 27 rocket attacks from 155mm artillery systems in the Gorlovka area. As a whole, the Ukrainian military fired 368 munitions against DPR residential areas in the past day, the mission reported.

The Kiev regime’s troops bombarded seven DPR populated areas in the past day, including Donetsk (the Kievsky, Kuibyshevsky, Kirovsky and Petrovsky districts), Gorlovka, Panteleimonovka, Yasinovataya, Yakovlevka, Mineralnoye and Makeyevka. The bombardments damaged 15 houses in Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya and Makeyevka and five civilian infrastructure facilities, it specified.

In the previous 24 hours, the Ukrainian military shelled DPR territory 80 times, the mission reported.