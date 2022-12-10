Russian troops destroy US-made AN/TPQ-36 radar system, two Grad MLRS in DPR - top brass

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-36 mobile radar system and two Grad multiple rocket launchers in the course of the special military operation in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

According to him, the US-made radar system was destroyed near Torskoye, while the two Ukrainian Grad multiple rocket launchers were hit near Seversk.

Krasny Liman

Russia’s armed forces are continuing their advance near Krasny Liman and have stopped two Ukrainian counterattacks there, Konashenkov, told.

According to him, up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries were killed there, with an infantry fighting vehicle and two armored personnel carriers destroyed.