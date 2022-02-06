Russian senior diplomat, Ethiopian PM discuss preparations for Russia-Africa Summit

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov met with Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa on Sunday to discuss preparations for a second Russia-Africa Summit, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The sides exchanged opinions "on key international issues, including the agenda of mutual interest of the 35th session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, taking place in Addis Ababa these days," it said, stressing that the conversation was trust-based. The sides confirmed determination of Moscow and Addis Ababa to strengthen foreign policy coordination in the UN and other multi-lateral organizations.

"They also looked into practical aspects of preparations for the second Russia-Africa Summit in 2022," the Foreign Ministry said.

Besides, Bogdanov, who is also Deputy Foreign Minister, and the Ethiopian prime minister discussed issues related to the further development of Russia-Ethiopia relations "with an accent on giving a boost to mutually advantageous cooperation on the trade, economic, humanitarian and other tracks," it added.

"The Russian side confirmed the fundamental and consistent stance in support of the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia," the ministry said.

The timeframe and venue of the second Russia-Africa Summit have not been determined yet, and it is not ruled out that the meeting will take place via a videoconference, Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS earlier.