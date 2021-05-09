Cosmonaut Novitsky join Immortal Regiment online march from ISS

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who is currently onboard the International Space Station (ISS), on Sunday joined the Immortal Regiment online march commemorating those who fought or died during World War II.

"Immortal Regiment onboard the International Space Station has become a family tradition! May the memory live forever!" he wrote on his Twitter account and attached a photo of his and his wife’s relatives who had fought during WWII.

This year’s Immortal Regiment march was held online because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photos were demonstrated on local television channels, on street screens and other media facades, as well as on the march’s website.