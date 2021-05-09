Immortal Regimen online march brings together 5 million participants

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Around five million people have taken part in the nationwide Immortal Regiment march online, including some 2.5 million this year, the press service of the Immortal Regiment national social patriotic movement said on Sunday.

"We have stopped receiving applications for the participation in the Immortal Regiment online march. Around 2.5 new applications were added to the last year’s more than 2.5 million participants," it said.

Online marches started in the Russian regions at 15:00 local time. According to the organizers, applications filed before 10:00 a.m. on May 7 and approved by moderators were broadcast on Victory Day, May 9. "The duration of the march differs in different regions, depending on the number of applications," the press service added.

In Moscow, the online march was broadcast on around 300 urban screens in Moscow, as well as on the Ostankino TV Tower, in metro and in a number of shopping malls. In regions, it was broadcast on local television.

Applications filed on May 7 and 8 will be broadcast on the march’s online resources on May 10, and applications lodged on May 9 could be seen on May 11.

It is planned to hold an Immortal Regiment march in a traditional offline format on June 24, 2021, the day when the first Victory Parade took place in Moscow 76 years ago.

The Immortal Regiment movement was first launched in the city of Tyumen in West Siberia in 2007 and was initially called "Victors’ Parade." It acquired its current name in 2012 in Tomsk, and in 2013 it involved 120 cities. The movement officially became nationwide in 2015.

By now, the Immortal Regiment march has spread beyond Russia.