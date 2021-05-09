Immortal Regiment march begins online in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. An Immortal Regiment march has begun online in Moscow and other Russian regions located in the same time zone. The march is being broadcast on its official website and its social network accounts, as well as on media facades, in metro and on local television, the march’s press service told TASS on Sunday.

Special broadcasts were organized for each region taking part in the march. Broadcasts started at 15:00 local time and are already over in a number of regions.

According to the press service, the march is being broadcast on around 300 urban screens in Moscow, as well as on the Ostankino TV Tower, in metro and in a number of shopping malls.

Applications for participation in the Immortal March were received until 12:09 Moscow time on May 9.

It is planned to hold an Immortal Regiment march in a traditional offline format on June 24, 20201, the day when the first Victory Parade took place in Moscow 76 years ago.

The Immortal Regiment movement was first launched in the city of Tyumen in West Siberia in 2007 and was initially called "Victors’ Parade." It acquired its current name in 2012 in Tomsk, and in 2013 it involved 120 cities. The movement officially became nationwide in 2015.

By now, the Immortal Regiment march has spread beyond Russia.