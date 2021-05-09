Over 2,000 troops take part in Victory Day Parade in Novosibirsk

NOVOSIBIRSK, May 9. /TASS/. Over 2,000 troops and more than 50 items of military hardware took part in a military parade in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War.

The restored legendary WWII T-34 tank took part in the Victory Day parade in the city along with the advanced S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems. The military parade was concluded by the flyover of MiG-31BM interceptor-fighters and Mi-8AMTSh ‘Terminator’ combat helicopters that flew over the city’s main square.

"The parade has been, perhaps, the most massive in recent years. The observance of all sanitary safety measures has allowed us to draw participants," Novosibirsk Region Governor Andrei Travnikov told reporters.

Apart from the parade units, the personnel of the Interior Ministry, the National Guard and cadets of the Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School marched through the city’s central square. The military hardware that took part in the parade included BTR-82AM armored personnel carriers, BM-21 ‘Grad’ multiple launch rocket systems, Tigr armored vehicles, Pantsyr-S1 self-propelled surface-to-air missile/gun launchers and S-400 ‘Triumf’ air defense systems.

This year, Russia’s Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square will involve over 12,000 troops, about 190 items of military and special hardware and 76 aircraft and helicopters.