Zeman’s statement seen as first debunking of highly likely principle - Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Czech President Milos Zeman’s statement on the 2014 Vrbetice blasts Russia was allegedly involved in was the first step towards debunking the highly likely principle and all other fake accusations against Russia will soon be dispelled as well, Pyotr Tolstoy, first deputy speaker of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house and head of the Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), said on Sunday.

"Czech President Milos Zeman recognized that there is no evidence of the involvement of Russian intelligence services to the Vrbetice blasts, the investigation is not yet over and its results will be made public," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

However, he noted, Russian diplomats have already been expelled from the Czech Republic over this incident.

"Zeman’s statement is the first case when the notorious highly likely principle that was used to accuse Russia of all deadly sins in the recent hears was actually debunked," he noted. "I am sure that all other fake accusations against our country will be dispelled sooner or later."

Czech President Milos Zeman said earlier on Sunday that the Czech Security Information Service’s reports had no mention of any evidence of the presence of any "Russian agents" at the munitions depot in Vrbetice and this theory had surfaced only in the recent weeks. Moreover, according to the Czech president, the country’s law enforces found evidence that Bulgarian arms trader Emilian Gebrev had been involved in the explosions at munitions depots in the village of Vrbetice, in the Czech Republic’s east, in 2014.

On April 17, Czech officials announced a decision to expel 18 employees of the Russian Embassy in Prague, who were allegedly "officers of Russian intelligence services." In response, Moscow declared 20 employees of the Czech Embassy in Russia’s capital personae non grata. Prague condemned this response as ‘inadequate" and demanded that they had to be returned back by 13:00 Moscow time on Thursday.

Prague claims Moscow was allegedly involved in the blasts at a munitions depots in the village of Vrbetice, back in 2014 that killed two people. The Russian Foreign Ministry lodged a strong protest to the Czech government.