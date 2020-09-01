Putin to take part in all-Russian open lesson on the Day of Knowledge via video conference

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday will take part in an all-Russian open lesson dedicated to the memory of the Great Patriotic War. The event is timed to coincide with the beginning of the school year.

"The President will take part in an all-Russian open lesson by videoconference," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. He noted that the lesson will be "a big event" and is scheduled to start at noon Moscow time.

According to the press service of Russia’s Education Ministry, the all-Russian open lesson for high school students this year is called "To remember is to know." It is dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

In his recent public speeches, Putin repeatedly touched upon the theme of the memory of the war and the inadmissibility of falsifying its history. In June, the National Interest magazine, the Kremlin website and the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper published in English and in Russian respectivey , published an article by the President of the Russian Federation "75 Years of the Great Victory: Shared Responsibility to History and the Future." In it, Putin cited numerous historical facts and shared his family's memories of the war. The Russian leader devoted part of his publication to the lessons of the war and issues of international cooperation.

The broadcast of the all-Russian open lesson will take place in the official community of the Ministry of Education on the VKontakte network (vk.com/minprosvet). "Over 5 million students from 40 thousand schools of the country will be able to watch it," the ministry said in a statement.

Putin traditionally takes part in the Day of Knowledge events. Last year, during a visit to the flood-affected town of Tulun, in the Irkutsk region, the head of state on the first day of the school year went to a local school, which had been renovated after the flood. A year earlier, on September 1, the President visited the Sirius educational center in Sochi (on Knowledge Day in 2015, Putin addressed the younger generation there as well). In 2017, on September 1, in Yaroslavl, Putin took part in the ProyeKTOriya career guidance forum and in the all-Russian open lesson "Russia Focused on the Future.".