Russia’s coronavirus restrictions depend on future situation - Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has declined to predict whether Russia’s restrictions over the coronavirus will continue in full after May 12.

"One should always hope for the best but be ready for any development of events," Peskov said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin on Rossiya-24 TV channel, answering a question whether some restrictions could be lifted on May 12.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin said that restrictions could be extended "depending on how the events will unfold." "Unfortunately, we can note that we look at the streets now and there are too many people and too many cars there. This is potentially a dangerous violation of the self-isolation regime and this danger could result in a situation that the dynamics [of diseases] will again rise and the growth rate of COVID-19 cases will increase," Peskov stressed.

"We all are waiting for May 11 and most important we are waiting for the figures of the growth dynamics or the decrease in the number of those infected. The stages of lifting isolation measures will depend on this dynamics. Let’s be patient and wait," Peskov said.

In late April, Putin extended the days off until May 11, stressing that preventive measures should be fully observed. He also ordered to draw up a plan by May 5 on gradually ending anti-coronavirus restrictions. In some regions this process could begin on May 12.

To date, a total of 145,268 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 18,095 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,356 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.