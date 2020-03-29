{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

All Moscow’s residents to stay in home self-isolation from Monday

People will be allowed to leave their homes only for emergency medical assistance, trips to work and back, dog walking, and to buy food in the nearest store and throw away garbage

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. All Moscow residents will be required to stay in home self-isolation from Monday, Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday.

"Today, I signed a decree on extra measures to prevent a rapid spread of COVID-2019," he wrote on his blog. "Starting from tomorrow, the home self-isolation regime will be binding on all Moscow residents, regardless of their age."

People will be allowed to leave their homes only for emergency medical assistance, trips to work and back, dog walking to a distance of not more than 100 meters from the house, and to buy food in the nearest store and throw away garbage. Movements across the city will be allowed for holder of special permits issued by the Moscow city government.

"A smart home regime control and movements system will be deployed in the coming days. Control will be further toughened," Sobyanin added.

People are strongly advised not to leave home without extreme necessity and to observe a distance of at least 1.5 meters.

Organizations and companies are obliged to ensure observance of the 1.5-meter distance requirement.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from 160 countries, including Russia, which by now has 1,534, with eight deaths and 64 recoveries. According to the latest update, the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have neared 620,000, with nearly 30,000 fatalities. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.

Putin orders permanent monitoring of Russia’s economic situation
The Russian government has been also ordered to report about the monitoring’s results every month starting from April 1, 2020
Read more
Press review: Why COVID-19 hardly touched Africa and keeps viewers glued to TV screens
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, March 24
Read more
More than 1.3 million people examined for coronavirus in Russia
Read more
Putin’s approval rating rises after address to Russian nation due to COVID-19
In his address to the nation on March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined measures aimed to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus and several economic solutions to the plight the country has landed in due to the outbreak of the disease
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry denies its medical specialists in Italy contract COVID-19
Read more
Russian researchers fully decode COVID-19 genome
The material was taken from a COVID-19 patient
Read more
Russia closes border on March 30
Authorities of the regions where border crossings are located are ordered to facilitate the implementation of this resolution and explain the restrictions to the local population
Read more
Russia’s government acquires Rosneft assets in Venezuela — press office
Rosneft confirmed the statement, saying that in return it would get a 9.6% share of its equity capital as a settlement payment
Read more
Russia’s Energy Ministry considers $45-55 per barrel fair oil price for market
It allows demand to grow stably, according to the deputy energy minister
Read more
First novel coronavirus case reported in Australia
The man has been admitted to a Melbourne houspital and is in stable condition
Read more
Putin proposes moratorium on sanctions against pandemic-hit countries
The Russian leader underlined that G20 countries "ideally" "should introduce a moratorium in solidarity on restrictions placed on essential goods as well as financial transactions to purchase them
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet frigates repel enemy missile strike in Mediterranean drills
At the final stage, the frigates’ crews practiced joint maneuvering and held communications, anti-submarine warfare and air defense drills for the ships’ protection during their transit at sea, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
US scientists’ findings indicate vaccine against COVID-19 may be created — analysts
The researchers have arrived at the inspiring conclusion that the virus does not mutate
Read more
Russia suggests UNGA adopt declaration on fight against coronavirus
The initiated Declaration, in particular, suggests recognizing the leading role of the WHO in combating the pandemic
Read more
Guatemala reports first coronavirus case
The person who had contracted the virus has been taken to the hospital
Read more
Russia fully halts international flights amid coronavirus
The ban does not refer to cargo, postal, sanitary and humanitarian shipment
Read more
First two persons infected with coronavirus identified in Russia
Both are Chinese citizens, the Russian deputy PM said
Read more
Russian new Covid testing systems to make it possible to conduct up to 50,000 tests a day
It will take 2.5-3 hours to make one test with the use of the new testing system
Read more
Russia’s consumer watchdog says 166,600 are under medical monitoring due to coronavirus
It is also highlighted that as of Thursday, the watchdog’s laboratories carried out 223,509 coronavirus tests
Read more
Three potential COVID-19 cures undergo clinical tests on patients
The document notes that data, available today, is insufficient to make definitive conclusion about the cure’s effectiveness
Read more
Russian military specialists arrive in Italy’s Bergamo to help tackle coronavirus
Between late March 22 and early March 25, 15 Russian planes landed in Italy to bring the necessary personnel and equipment
Read more
Scientists working on coronavirus cure granted priority access to Russian supercomputer
In particular, a collective of scientists from Moscow, Krasnoyarsk and Novosibirsk, in cooperation with researchers from Finland, China, Japan and Canada, is among those who use the supercomputer
Read more
Chinese coronavirus dangerous at 2 meter distance, expert says
The expert noted the virus might be transmitted by contact, if it gets in human eyes or on mucous membranes
Read more
Russia has no data on ‘US role’ in coronavirus outbreak - diplomatic source
It is said that there are some questions for Washington
Read more
Russia's Rosneft stops operations in Venezuela
Russia’s government acquires assets of company in this country
Read more
Su-27 fighter jet goes off radar screens above Black Sea — defense ministry
A Black Sea Navy corvette and civilian vessels in the vicinity have been sent to the presumed site of the accident
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to over 1,000 in past 24 hours
A third patient has died of the coronavirus in Moscow
Read more
G20 Summit is over, statement released
The summit took place in a video conference format, closed off to the press
Read more
North Korea fires unknown projectile toward Sea of Japan — Yonhap
This was the fourth launch of this kind since the beginning of 2020
Read more
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Read more
Saudi air defense forces intercept two missiles above capital Riyadh — TV
No information about casualties or damage on the ground is available so far
Read more
Putin approves start of front and engineering design work for Power of Siberia 2 pipeline
Read more
Russia’s latest S-500 anti-aircraft missile system at final stage of trials
The commencement of its serial deliveries to the troops is scheduled for 2025, the deputy defense minister said earlier
Read more
China develops test capable of detecting coronavirus in 8-15 minutes
The express test is highly sensitive, easy to use and transport
Read more
Embassy files protest regarding Italian newspaper articles on Russian coronavirus aid
The newspaper claims that some 80% of Russia's humanitarian assistance is useless
Read more
Russia testing self-propelled launcher for advanced anti-missile defense system
The enterprise’s specialists have also developed the launching automation equipment for the self-propelled launcher and the transporter for its operation and maintenance
Read more
7 anti-Covid vaccine prototypes developed by Russia’s Medical Biological Agency
The agency’s head Veronika Skvortsova said however that a ready-to-use vaccine could be expected no earlier than in 11 months
Read more
Sixth Russian plane reported allegedly rigged with explosives, says source
Messages with bomb threats against planes come almost daily, starting March 3
Read more
Bombs reported on board 11 Russian planes, says source
Messages about bombs on board planes started coming in on March 3, nearly 100 flights have been affected so far
Read more
Embassy in Thailand flooded with repatriation requests from Russian nationals
As for now, the overall number of infected people in Thailand has amounted to 1,045
Read more
Russia sends 600 medical ventilators to Italy — ambassador
By now, Russia has sent 15 aircraft to deliver specialists and equipment to Italy
Read more
Possible Nord Stream 2 pipe-laying vessel continues to head west to Atlantic
The vessel left the port of Nakhodka in the Russian Far East
Read more
Russia, US halt inspections under New START due to coronavirus outbreak — expert
Moreover, Moscow and Washington have agreed to postpone a Bilateral Consultative Commission meeting scheduled for March
Read more
Russian government approves 23-point list of essential goods
Commercial organizations that trade in at least one group of those goods will be allowed to continue their operations during quarantine
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus cases top 1,200
At the same time 49 people have currently recovered
Read more
Russian Navy nuclear-powered sub completes trials after repairs
During the trials at the Northern Fleet’s training ranges in the Barents Sea, the shipbuilders checked all the sub’s systems and onboard equipment, according to the Russian Navy spokesman
Read more
S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems strike hypersonic targets in Eastern Siberia drills
The anti-aircraft gunners also conducted fire from Pantsyr-S2 surface-to-air missile/gun systems during the drills
Read more
Russian scientist points to genome indicating coronavirus not lab-produced illness
Earlier, some Russian and foreign media outlets alleged that the novel coronavirus could have been made in a laboratory
Read more
Italy allows malaria and HIV drugs for coronavirus treatment
Earlier reports indicated that Italian medics began administering anti-inflammation arthritis and rheumatism drugs as experimental therapy
Read more
Six coronavirus cases confirmed in Belarus
The Belarusian Health Ministry reported the first coronavirus case on February 28
Read more
Russian Health Ministry embarks on creating coronavirus vaccine
The Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization about the outbreak of an unknown disease in the city of Wuhan on December 31, 2019
Read more