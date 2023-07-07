{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Swedes not feeling NATO love and Biden to stiffen Europe’s anti-Russia spine

Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 7th
US President Joe Biden AP Photo/Meg Kinnard
US President Joe Biden
© AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Sweden again fails to get NATO green-light as Turkey remains adamant with demands; US President Joe Biden to embark on European tour for bolstering anti-Russia course; and Brussels mulls EU expansion into Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia. These stories topped Friday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Izvestia: Sweden still knocking on NATO’s door as Turkey remains unrelenting

Stockholm has again failed to reach an agreement with Ankara on the latter’s approval of its NATO membership application. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is hopeful that the face-to-face meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson slated for early next week will help resolve the situation. However, experts told Izvestia that they believe that Sweden will not be green-lighted for admission to NATO any time soon in light of Turkey's fraught relationship with the United States.

Read also
Turkish parliamentary speaker views Sweden’s NATO accession bid as 'pipedream'

Representatives of NATO, Turkey, Sweden and Finland met in Brussels on July 6 to discuss removing obstacles to Stockholm's accession to the alliance. During the final press conference, Stoltenberg stated that Sweden would not be able to join the organization before the July 11-12 summit in Vilnius, claiming that, even if Erdogan approved the application, Turkey would not have time to formally ratify it.

According to Izvestia, Hungary’s position also presents a serious complication. A few days ago, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry announced that Budapest would not approve Sweden's application until Turkey does. Turkish political scientist Hasan Selim Ozertem sees a possibility of the issue of Sweden's membership dragging on indefinitely.

The issue of NATO expansion is also affected by the fact that Turkey wants concessions on the delivery of American F-16 fighter jets, the newspaper writes.

Despite all of this, experts believe that Turkey will eventually approve Sweden's entry into the alliance. However, Magnus Oeberg, director of the Uppsala University Conflict Data Program (UCDP), believes that this is unlikely to happen in the near future.

 

Izvestia: Biden to embark on European tour to boost ties, promote 'anti-Russian alliance'

On July 9, US President Joe Biden will embark on a European tour, first meeting with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the UK, then attending the NATO summit in Vilnius, and finally arriving in Helsinki. According to US analysts interviewed by Izvestia, Biden is expected to focus on building both bilateral relations and the "anti-Russian alliance" during his trip. At the same time, the main focus of all talks will be additional military aid for Ukraine, especially in light of Kiev's underwhelming counteroffensive.

According to Saeed Khan, professor at Wayne State University in Detroit, the US president's visit to London and meeting with Sunak are aimed at deepening the US-UK "special relationship," which has seen better days of late. In this context, the US wants to show the UK that it remains committed to the transatlantic partnership.

Biden's European visit will also take place against the backdrop of the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive, which is proceeding slowly and ineffectively, according to Peter Kuznick, professor of history at American University. He sees growing pressure from the Global South, the Vatican and the United Nations for a ceasefire and negotiations. Therefore, Biden will try to stiffen the spine of the pro-Kiev alliance, he told Izvestia.

According to Jeremy Kuzmarov, editor-in-chief of Covert Action magazine, in addition to military support for Kiev, Biden and Sunak may discuss plans to increase sanctions against Russia and new tactics for isolating Moscow.

 

Kommersant: Brussels eyeing Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine as EU integration targets

This year, Kiev and Chisinau are awaiting decisions from Brussels on commencing EU accession talks for Ukraine and Moldova, while Tbilisi is seeking candidate country status for Georgia for eventual EU membership. All three countries see a high likelihood of receiving affirmative decisions. The European integration of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine has been transformed from an abstract, seemingly impossible goal into a tangible prospect. Moscow will find it difficult, if not impossible, to compete for influence in these countries, Kommersant writes.

According to Kommersant's Moldovan government source with knowledge of EU integration issues, Chisinau's chances of ascending to the next level are very high. According to the source, Brussels knows that next year is an election year. The situation in Georgia is more complicated, however, with Tbilisi lagging behind both Kiev and Chisinau, and displeased with its last-place position, the newspaper writes. Tbilisi is now asking for what it failed to obtain in 2022: formal designation as a candidate country for EU membership.

Tornike Sharashenidze, professor at the Tbilisi Institute of Public Affairs, accentuated the positive regarding Georgia's prospects for European integration. "Time is on the side of European integration," he told Kommersant.

However, according to the expert, Georgia cannot completely break away from Russia because longstanding bilateral economic ties cannot be severed so easily. However, Sharashenidze noted that the development and strengthening of institutions in Georgia are heavily dependent on Western financial aid.

 

Kommersant: Russian tech sector offers partnership to Iran, even as Iranian IT booming

Russia and Iran have begun formal talks on agreements for cooperation in IT and telecommunications. The Russian Ministry of Digital Development (MDD) has offered Tehran technological assistance for the North-South Transport Corridor, including strengthening data transmission channels, exporting local software, and cooperating to improve postal links between the countries. However, according to Kommersant, Iran's IT sector is already undergoing rapid growth. Experts noted that the sector is well established and receives robust state support, leading to the question of whether there would even be any local demand for what Russian tech has to offer.

The MDD, major Russian IT companies, the Iranian Ministry of Information and Communications Technology and the Iranian Telecommunication Infrastructure Company (TIC) discussed the export of Russian IT solutions to Iran, as well as cooperation in cybersecurity and telecommunications. According to the MDD, "both sides are interested in implementing joint projects."

Iran's market for IT products is smaller than Russia's, but it has been growing rapidly over the past decade, with sales of local software now reaching $3-5 bln a year, according to Vladislav Onishchenko, a member of the Russian State Council's Economic and Financial Commission. It is difficult to assess the prospects for exporting Russian technologies, Maxim Bashkatov, director of the Center for Legal Development at the Center for Strategic Research, told Kommersant. "Iran itself has significant [homegrown tech] potential in terms of a number of solutions," he said.

 

Vedomosti: Analysts expecting average exchange rate to remain at 87-90 rubles to one dollar

The ruble/dollar exchange rate was one of the hottest topics at the recent International Financial Congress, although it was not listed among official program agenda items. The Central Bank of Russia attributed the unusual decline in the ruble rate to market conditions, in particular the trade balance, which fell significantly year on year. Analysts polled by Vedomosti do not expect the Russian national currency to strengthen. According to experts, the exchange rate will reach an average of 87-90 rubles per dollar in the second half of the year. At the same time, no one expects the average exchange rate to exceed 95 rubles per dollar in the period up to the year-end.

Alexander Shirov, director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Economic Forecasting, sees grounds for the ruble to strengthen. According to the expert, the level of 90 rubles per dollar is already quite critical from a macroeconomic point of view, as it has a significant impact on the competitiveness of Russian companies that rely on imported components.

At the same time, Vitaly Mankevich, chairman of the Russian-Asian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, believes that an exchange rate of 100 rubles to the dollar or slightly higher is entirely possible.

"On the one hand, a weaker ruble will benefit the state budget and exporters by providing them with more rubles. On the other hand, a rapid depreciation of the ruble is unprofitable for the Central Bank of Russia and the government because it increases devaluation and inflation expectations, as well as importer costs and financial stability risks," Sovcombank chief analyst Mikhail Vasiliev told Vedomosti.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Poland’s shot at NATO nuke sharing and Kiev rings alleged nuke threat alarms
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 6th
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions — Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a blanket fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more