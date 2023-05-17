{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia halts nuke data-sharing and US may shut money spigot for Ukraine arms

Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 17th
© AP Photo/Matt Rourke

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia calls halt to data sharing on its strategic nuclear forces; Washington’s money spigot for Ukraine arms supplies may be running dry; and Central Asian nations may join anti-Russian sanctions. These stories topped Wednesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Vedomosti: Russia stops sharing data on its strategic nuclear forces

Moscow will not disclose data about its strategic nuclear forces even after Washington has done so, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday. According to the US Department of State, as of March 1 the United States had 662 deployed carriers with 1,419 warheads, as well as 138 non-deployed carriers. According to the latest data, published by the Russian Foreign Ministry, as of March 1, 2021, Russia had 800 carriers and 1,456 deployed warheads.

In his state of the nation speech in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow would halt its participation in the New START nuclear weapons treaty, a move intended to preclude any harm to Russia’s national interests that might potentially arise from US inspections of Russian defense enterprises and other facilities during the course of the special military operation.

Moscow’s refusal to exchange key data is directly linked to its suspended participation in New START, said Dmitry Stefanovich, a researcher at the Center for International Security at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO RAS). Formally, Russia is legally prohibited from carrying out any START-related activities, which is clearly demonstrated by its refusal to share information. The United States has also stopped providing daily notifications about its strategic offensive weapons. While the general US data as a whole are not surprising, the number of Russian weapons, especially deployed warheads, has increased recently (since March 2020): last fall, they were below the treaty-mandated ceiling by just a single unit, Stefanovich explained. At the same time, the Russian side has voluntarily committed itself to adhering to the quantitative restrictions under New START as long as it remains in force, despite Moscow’s suspension of the treaty, the expert clarified further. It is likely that the US has obtained a general idea of how many strategic offensive weapons, or at least carriers, Russia has by means of technical reconnaissance and signals intelligence, but the situation with warheads once again demonstrates the utility of inspections. Moreover, it would be beneficial for Russia to have access to prospective US launchers that could, in theory, become closer to deployment by 2026. However, there are no indications of any potential reversal in the current situation with the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, especially while both sides continue to exchange mutual recriminations, Stefanovich concluded.

 

Vedomosti: Washington’s money spigot for Ukraine arms supplies may be running dry

The $48 billion military aid package that the US approved for Ukraine in December may be fully allocated by mid-summer, according to Politico. According to the US publication, only $6 billion of the original aid package now remains, and the process of getting Congress to approve more assistance will take time and could disrupt the pipeline of weapons and military hardware to Kiev. Meanwhile, however, such deliveries are needed now more than ever as Ukraine gears up to launch its much-ballyhooed counteroffensive, yet the jury is still out on whether the Biden administration’s latest aid measures will be enough and will arrive in time, Politico writes.

Meanwhile, senior US leaders are already discussing yet another aid package for Kiev. An official told Politico that, although it is unclear how Ukraine’s needs may change during or after the expected counteroffensive, the White House fully intends to keep the spigot of aid for Kiev open.

This time around, however, any new Ukraine aid package may fall victim to the rancorous partisan tug-of-war over the US debt ceiling, Politico added. What the publication termed a small but vocal group of Republicans is seeking to cut spending on Ukraine. As an alternative option, though, the White House may propose smaller packages for Ukraine to get through the rest of the year.

For the Biden administration, which is in charge of decision-making on this issue, providing aid to Ukraine remains a "sacred cow," Vladimir Vasilyev, senior research fellow at the Institute for US and Canadian Studies, told Vedomosti. Even should the US go into technical default if the debt ceiling is not raised, the White House may well go to the wall defending more appropriations for Ukraine, the more so since the financing of national security needs is Washington’s No. 2 priority after debt payments. This is why the United States will definitely not leave Kiev in the lurch without support until the end of this fiscal year, the expert argues. According to him, more heated debates may arise during congressional voting on the budget, as Republicans, who control the House of Representatives, are set to bring defense expenditures down to the 2022 level, which may negatively affect the volume of aid for Kiev. At the same time, Republicans may curb aid for Ukraine through audits, an argument the party will use if any abuses and misappropriation are detected in Ukrainian aid flows. However, Vasilyev says, the GOP will clearly be reluctant to play this card this year, but would instead save it as an argument to trot out in next year's budget debates, thus ensuring that Ukraine will not be left without weapons in the next four to five months.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Central Asian nations may join anti-Russian sanctions

Addressing the third Central Asian Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club on Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said that some Central Asian nations are showing little appetite for risk and, thus, may join sanctions against Russia. However, he warned that any artificial severance of ties with Russia may cause more damage than the costs of any secondary sanctions. The senior Russian diplomat emphasized that Russia is seeking to consistently intensify its strategic partnership with the nations of the region.

Meanwhile, Brussels is working on an 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions, threatening to use secondary restrictions on China, the UAE, Syria, Iran, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. As part of these measures, Kazakh oil tankers would be banned from unloading in the open sea or calling at ports with disabled GPS trackers. The new measures are meant to prevent trading oil in ways that enable skirting sanctions. On Tuesday, Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu discussed ways to offset the potential adverse effects of European sanctions on the Kazakh economy with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, according to Kazakhstan’s foreign ministry.

Alexander Knyazev, leading researcher at the Institute for International Research at Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University), told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that Russia and China will hardly deprive the Central Asian region of their support. The expert said that smaller economies, like Kyrgyzstan, will suffer less, and Bishkek has seemingly opted for cooperation with Russia. "Of course, the Kyrgyz authorities expect that Russia will compensate for the damage, if secondary sanctions are imposed, and they rely no less on China," he said. However, secondary restrictions may cause serious damage to the two larger economies, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, he warned, with the bulk of Kazakhstan’s exports flowing to Europe.

"Summing up the results of last year and the first quarter of 2023, we see that all Central Asian nations benefited from the new situation and have strengthened cooperation with Russia," Knyazev said. In addition, on May 17-19, Beijing will host a China-Central Asia summit, where the regional players will be offered new investment packages, he concluded.

 

Kommersant: US preparing to replenish strategic oil reserve

The United States, which holds the world's largest strategic petroleum reserve (SPR), will replenish it in the summer after its volume fell to the lowest level seen since 1983, following interventions in 2022. The US Department of Energy announced that it will purchase up to 3 million barrels for the SPR in August, and volumes may increase further down the road. Some experts believe that, in the context of relatively low prices, the US decision was expected, although a local shortage of oil in the market cannot be ruled out, they warn.

As of May 5, the US had 362 million barrels in its SPR, or the lowest volume seen in the past 40 years, said Andrey Storozhev, a senior expert at the Institute for Energy and Finance Foundation. To him, the purchase of more crude to replenish the strategic reserve was quite expected amid falling prices in recent months. At the same time, a modest volume of 3 million barrels will not seriously affect either prices or the behavior of other players, the expert argues. He believes that a gradual replenishment of volumes being released will make it possible to avoid spikes in prices for oil or petroleum products, while the ongoing uncertainty about a potential recession or falling demand will continue to put pressure on prices.

Currently, there is a fragile balance between supply and demand in the market, which could easily be broken, says Oleg Zhirnov, a partner at Kept. This manifested itself in the highly volatile oil prices seen in early 2023. The expert does not rule out that the replenishment of the SPR may trigger a local market shortage that would be highly likely to propel prices higher.

 

Kommersant: Buyers of exiting foreign firms may face share float mandate

A Russian government commission is exploring the idea of mandating that the new owners of assets purchased from companies exiting the Russian market float a portion of their shares in the stock market. Central Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina announced the initiative at a conference on Tuesday.

The obligation to offer a certain portion of the shares of a company bought from foreign market players for sale in the equity markets should be adopted shortly, Nabiullina’s first deputy, Vladimir Chistyukhin, told TASS. Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry informed Kommersant that the issue is now being worked out.

Between March and November 2022, about 120 companies based in the EU or G7, or about 8.5% of the total, left the Russian market, according to a survey by economists from Switzerland’s IMD Institute and St. Gallen University.

Commenting on the advantages of the idea, Yevgeny Shatov, a partner at Capital Lab, said that it could unleash more liquidity and make these companies more transparent. Consumer retailers, agricultural firms, food producers and leasing companies would be of particular interest, according to another expert, Anna Avakimyan.

However, she sees quite a number of obstacles that may hamper the plan, including strict listing requirements and pressure on share prices for existing securities, as well as the disapproval of strategic investors.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: China’s special envoy bound for Moscow, Kiev and EU lifts carbon tax on arms
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 16th
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions — Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a blanket fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more