Press review: Lavrov urges Caracas to spurn West and doubts dent Kiev counterattack hype

During his tour of Latin America, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Venezuela and underscored Moscow's commitment to combating the illegitimate, unilateral sanctions that the Latin American country has also been subjected to. Russia, according to the minister, is ready to work with Venezuela to minimize its economic dependence on the "whims and geopolitical games" of Western countries. The Russian side, according to Lavrov, is extremely pessimistic about the potential for cooperation with the US to lift sanctions, writes Vedomosti.

The Venezuelan authorities have no choice but to align either with Russia or with the United States, according to Viktor Kheyfets, professor of the theory and history of international relations at St. Petersburg State University. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro wishes to repair relations with the United States, but he will not be able to do so, not least because such a shift would be misinterpreted by his own inner circle. Furthermore, the expert told the newspaper, Maduro requires not just an easing of sanctions, but also personal security guarantees for himself and the military leadership, which the US cannot and will not give.

According to Kheyfets, Maduro's power is largely built on maintaining a balancing act among the United States, Russia and China. If Maduro were to allow one of these powers to completely dominate Venezuela, his stature would be diminished in the eyes of global players.

According to Nikolay Kalashnikov, assistant to the director of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Institute of Latin America, Maduro is pursuing a fairly sensible policy line. The analyst said that Maduro will respond positively to US olive branches aimed at strengthening relations while simultaneously steering clear of any rupture in Caracas’ relations with Moscow.

Western political figures and military experts are increasingly skeptical about the much vaunted Ukrainian counteroffensive, which has been expected to begin in the spring of 2023. The intense focus over recent months on the anticipated ramp-up in hostilities by Kiev’s forces has been replaced by attempts to decouple the future of the entire conflict from the success of the upcoming battlefield engagements. Statements about the "upcoming decisive weeks" alternate with predictions about the conflict’s ultimate transition into a protracted phase, Kommersant writes.

First, according to sources, the US is quite pessimistic about Kiev's prospects for making territorial gains during the projected counteroffensive. Second, as Bloomberg recently reported, Ukraine's allies are skeptical that the armed forces of Ukraine will be able to achieve a decisive breakthrough by the end of 2023. According to the reports, intense fighting will last until 2024, and the Ukrainian army's advance in the south may be limited to 30 km. Meanwhile, Pentagon leaks showed that the Ukrainian armed forces are suffering from a severe shortage of Soviet-type ammunition for their air defense systems.

The idea of peace talks has resurfaced against the backdrop of Western concerns about the success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Kommersant writes. French President Emmanuel Macron appears to be launching a new peacekeeping initiative. According to Bloomberg, Macron tasked his foreign policy advisor, Emmanuel Bonn, with starting a discussion with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on a potential mechanism for future negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, perhaps as early as the summer of 2023.

Latin American peace initiatives have also been put forward; Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who visited China late last week, recommended creating a G20-style forum for conducting negotiations on the Ukraine conflict.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission (EC), informed the governments of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic that Brussels is preparing a new support package of 100 mln euro from EU funds for farmers in these countries in exchange for the lifting by their governments of recent import bans on Ukrainian agricultural products. According to experts interviewed by Vedomosti, Brussels is trying to retain control over its disgruntled Eastern European member states.

Early in April, 56.3 mln euro was already set aside for farmers impaired by Ukrainian imports. According to Arkady Zlochevsky, president of the Russian Grain Union, a settlement between Brussels and the disgruntled countries is already in the works. According to him, the EC gave Eastern European farmers a measly handout of 156.3 mln euro, which does not compensate for the damage already done. "The main result will most likely be the approval of a pan-European regulation on the duty-free transit of goods from Ukraine, as well as the extension of the usual EU norms and quotas for those goods that get stuck. Some import prohibitions on Ukrainian products, which Brussels is currently proposing and which are being implemented by a number of countries, will most likely be temporary and thus will not be extended."

The EC is trying to resolve the flap over Ukrainian grain in order to strengthen its political position vis-a-vis Eastern Europe in the decision-making process on key economic and trade issues, Artem Sokolov, a researcher at the Institute of International Studies at Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University), told Vedomosti. "This way Brussels is trying to seize the initiative from Poland, Hungary, and other countries. This is related to the European bureaucracy's desire to maintain control over Eastern Europe, where individual governments are attempting and have already attempted - in legal matters, such as in the case of Warsaw and Budapest - to bolster their autonomy through [instigating] conflicts, which is causing much anxiety for the EU leadership," Sokolov notes.

