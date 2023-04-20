{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Lavrov urges Caracas to spurn West and doubts dent Kiev counterattack hype

Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 20th
Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service/TASS
Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov
© Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service/TASS

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Venezuela and reaffirmed Russia's commitment to combating the West’s imposition of illegitimate, unilateral sanctions; Western politicians are growing skeptical of the prospects for Ukraine's much vaunted counteroffensive; and the European Commission is offering its disgruntled Eastern European members incentives to ease their import bans on Ukrainian grain. These stories topped Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Vedomosti: Lavrov counsels Venezuela to cooperate with Russia and not trust the West

During his tour of Latin America, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Venezuela and underscored Moscow's commitment to combating the illegitimate, unilateral sanctions that the Latin American country has also been subjected to. Russia, according to the minister, is ready to work with Venezuela to minimize its economic dependence on the "whims and geopolitical games" of Western countries. The Russian side, according to Lavrov, is extremely pessimistic about the potential for cooperation with the US to lift sanctions, writes Vedomosti.

Read also
Lavrov says he invited Venezuelan counterpart to visit Russia

The Venezuelan authorities have no choice but to align either with Russia or with the United States, according to Viktor Kheyfets, professor of the theory and history of international relations at St. Petersburg State University. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro wishes to repair relations with the United States, but he will not be able to do so, not least because such a shift would be misinterpreted by his own inner circle. Furthermore, the expert told the newspaper, Maduro requires not just an easing of sanctions, but also personal security guarantees for himself and the military leadership, which the US cannot and will not give.

According to Kheyfets, Maduro's power is largely built on maintaining a balancing act among the United States, Russia and China. If Maduro were to allow one of these powers to completely dominate Venezuela, his stature would be diminished in the eyes of global players.

According to Nikolay Kalashnikov, assistant to the director of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Institute of Latin America, Maduro is pursuing a fairly sensible policy line. The analyst said that Maduro will respond positively to US olive branches aimed at strengthening relations while simultaneously steering clear of any rupture in Caracas’ relations with Moscow.

 

Kommersant: Puffed up expectations of Ukrainian counteroffensive making West and Kiev itself nervous

Western political figures and military experts are increasingly skeptical about the much vaunted Ukrainian counteroffensive, which has been expected to begin in the spring of 2023. The intense focus over recent months on the anticipated ramp-up in hostilities by Kiev’s forces has been replaced by attempts to decouple the future of the entire conflict from the success of the upcoming battlefield engagements. Statements about the "upcoming decisive weeks" alternate with predictions about the conflict’s ultimate transition into a protracted phase, Kommersant writes.

First, according to sources, the US is quite pessimistic about Kiev's prospects for making territorial gains during the projected counteroffensive. Second, as Bloomberg recently reported, Ukraine's allies are skeptical that the armed forces of Ukraine will be able to achieve a decisive breakthrough by the end of 2023. According to the reports, intense fighting will last until 2024, and the Ukrainian army's advance in the south may be limited to 30 km. Meanwhile, Pentagon leaks showed that the Ukrainian armed forces are suffering from a severe shortage of Soviet-type ammunition for their air defense systems.

The idea of peace talks has resurfaced against the backdrop of Western concerns about the success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Kommersant writes. French President Emmanuel Macron appears to be launching a new peacekeeping initiative. According to Bloomberg, Macron tasked his foreign policy advisor, Emmanuel Bonn, with starting a discussion with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on a potential mechanism for future negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, perhaps as early as the summer of 2023.

Latin American peace initiatives have also been put forward; Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who visited China late last week, recommended creating a G20-style forum for conducting negotiations on the Ukraine conflict.

 

Vedomosti: EC offers Eastern Europe incentives to ease import bans on Ukrainian grain

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission (EC), informed the governments of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic that Brussels is preparing a new support package of 100 mln euro from EU funds for farmers in these countries in exchange for the lifting by their governments of recent import bans on Ukrainian agricultural products. According to experts interviewed by Vedomosti, Brussels is trying to retain control over its disgruntled Eastern European member states.

Early in April, 56.3 mln euro was already set aside for farmers impaired by Ukrainian imports. According to Arkady Zlochevsky, president of the Russian Grain Union, a settlement between Brussels and the disgruntled countries is already in the works. According to him, the EC gave Eastern European farmers a measly handout of 156.3 mln euro, which does not compensate for the damage already done. "The main result will most likely be the approval of a pan-European regulation on the duty-free transit of goods from Ukraine, as well as the extension of the usual EU norms and quotas for those goods that get stuck. Some import prohibitions on Ukrainian products, which Brussels is currently proposing and which are being implemented by a number of countries, will most likely be temporary and thus will not be extended."

The EC is trying to resolve the flap over Ukrainian grain in order to strengthen its political position vis-a-vis Eastern Europe in the decision-making process on key economic and trade issues, Artem Sokolov, a researcher at the Institute of International Studies at Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University), told Vedomosti. "This way Brussels is trying to seize the initiative from Poland, Hungary, and other countries. This is related to the European bureaucracy's desire to maintain control over Eastern Europe, where individual governments are attempting and have already attempted - in legal matters, such as in the case of Warsaw and Budapest - to bolster their autonomy through [instigating] conflicts, which is causing much anxiety for the EU leadership," Sokolov notes.

 

Izvestia: US closely following Turkey’s upcoming pivotal elections

Turkey's elections are just over a month away. The candidates’ rhetoric is beginning to harden in the face of a heated political battle and an unpleasant economic scenario, writes Izvestia. At the same time, foreign policy is getting its own spotlight with the United States closely monitoring the political situation in the region.

Read also

The Turkish election campaign is taking place amid important changes in the Middle East. On April 13, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced talks with Saudi Arabia and a long-awaited meeting with the desert kingdom's chief diplomat. Ankara has also been pursuing a productive policy of reconciliation with Syria, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt in recent years, Izvestia writes.

The US press has taken note of the regionalization of Middle Eastern politics, as well as Turkey's role and ambitions in this process. In a recent article, Politico termed Ankara "a headache" for NATO. "Turkey is still a key partner of the United States in the region. Therefore, the White House will try to continue the dialogue in one format or another. In particular, for this, the Biden administration lifted restrictions on the modernization of the F-16, which will be delivered to Ankara," Grigory Lukyanov, senior lecturer in the department of the Middle East at the Oriental Faculty of the State Academic University for the Humanities, told Izvestia.

According to Vladimir Avatkov, chairman of the department of the Middle and Post-Soviet East at the Institute of Scientific Information for Social Sciences of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Turkey, unlike Europe, exhibits disobedience, discontent, and rebellious behavior, and is tired of rules and double standards. "Therefore, the elections are crucial: The set of tools for future interaction with Turkey depends on the results. Either the country can be tamed relatively peacefully through soft power, or it will have to be bent into shape by the use of force and instigating chaos inside and out. This is what the Americans believe, but it is far from certain that they will be able to handle such a hard-nut-to-crack as Turkey," he said.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: EU joins battle for global semiconductor market

The European Parliament will vote on the so-called European Chips Act in the coming weeks. It has been under discussion since 2021, and now all disagreements on the text seem to have been resolved. If the bill is enacted, in eight years the EU will be among the world leaders in semiconductor production, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. At the very least, Europe will reduce its dependence on chips from the United States, Taiwan and South Korea, which will have an impact on both the economy and foreign policy.

It may be difficult to force out competitors in Europe since they are also taking proactive measures. South Korea and Japan have approved regulations governing semiconductor development and are preparing to pass additional rules. Seoul, for example, intends to invest $422 billion in the semiconductor industry over the next 20 years. Nonetheless, the EU can achieve its 20% global production target by 2030, leader of the League of Independent IT Experts Sergey Karelov told the newspaper. "There is enough money, and there is also a manufacturing base. What isn't available for production, they'll buy from the US, since Europe isn't under sanctions," he said.

"However, there is another issue - where do you get raw materials to make these chips? We are already dealing with the issue of a new economic carve-up of the third world," Alexander Tevdoi-Burmuli, associate professor in the department of integration processes at MGIMO University, said. In an interview with the newspaper, the expert stated that China controls the bulk of the resources used in the production of semiconductors and batteries. Thus, the raw material issue may prove to be the most onerous one for European business. "Meanwhile, weapons manufacturers in Germany, France and Italy have big orders. The shift to locally made chips may be critical for them. This will intensify the stakes in the battle for control over resources," the expert believes.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Lavrov tending to LatAm ties and US stays confrontational course with China
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 19th
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions — Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a blanket fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more