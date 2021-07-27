{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Political storm brewing in Tunisia and Russia eyes duty-free zone for Kurils

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 27th
© AP Photo/Hedi Azouz

Media: Political storm gathering force in Tunisia

A political crisis is gathering force in Tunisia. On July 26, the country’s President Kais Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and suspended parliament for 30 days, Vedomosti notes.

The move was driven by protests against the poor performance of the government and parliament in handling the coronavirus pandemic and the nation’s socio-economic problems. The main political force in Tunisia’s parliament - the moderate Islamist Ennahda Movement - stood up to Said and the demonstrators. On July 26, Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, an Ennahda leader, accused the president of acting against the constitution. On the same day, Ennahda launched a sit-in protest in front of the parliament building. The president, in turn, ordered government troops to be deployed in the capital.

Back in 2011, it was Tunisia where the so-called Arab Spring started. The current developments in the North African country can be viewed as a continuation of the 2011 events, Research Director at the Dialogue of Civilizations Institution Alexei Malashenko pointed out. According to him, the reason behind popular discontent in the country is that the post-revolutionary government failed to raise the living standards and curb unemployment. At the same time, Tunisia remains the most westernized country of the region, willing to follow the West’s democratic practices. The expert believes that in the long run, the unrest is likely to spread to other countries, including Egypt and Algeria, so we will see a new "Arab Spring."

"Tunisian society is torn apart. A standoff between secular and Islamist forces is what lies on the surface. But religion is not the only thing that matters. The Tunisian people have different views of the country’s future. By freezing the parliament’s activities, the president actually sought to make the people decide how inviolable the 2014 constitution is, which was adopted through nationwide dialogue," Director of the Center for Arabic and Islamic Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies Vasily Kuznetsov explained to Kommersant.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: US to pull combat troops out of Iraq by end of year

The US will end its combat mission in Iraq by the end of the year, as was announced after talks between US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. Foreign troops involved in the training of the Iraqi military and the maintenance of military equipment are expected to remain in the country. This will be the second time that US troops will leave Iraq in the 21st century, Rossiyskaya Gazeta notes.

About 2,500 American troops are currently deployed to Iraq, most of them being pilots, special forces soldiers, technical staff and military instructors. The pullout of such a small number of personnel will hardly affect Baghdad’s combat capability. It is more like a political gesture that is necessary first and foremost for Washington.

Associate Professor with the Institute of Social Sciences at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration Sergei Demidenko points out that "the question is whether radical groups will rise again after the US troop withdrawal." "However, the Americans in fact have little influence over the process. The rise of radicals depends on internal factors. The confrontation between the Sunnis and the Shias is what should be looked at because there are a lot of grievances between them and the developments will largely depend on relations between various religious communities. Most members of Iraq’s regular armed forces, controlled by the Defense Ministry, are Shias. There also are militias who only partially cooperate with the army, and many units maintain tribal ties," the expert noted, adding: "The combat capability of this structure is questionable".

According to him, "the country is very much overheated in ethnic, religious and social terms, and new armed units can emerge at any given moment." "Notably, such organizations always tend to turn into radical movements in the region," Demidenko emphasized.

 

Media: Russia plans to create free customs zone on Kuril Islands

The move to create a free customs zone on the southern Kuril Islands may come before the end of the year, Izvestia writes, citing a member of the Russian State Duma. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced plans to create such a zone there during his trip to Iturup Island.

The main goal is to boost cooperation with Japan. Moscow is hopeful that Tokyo will abandon its territorial claims and express its willingness to build economic cooperation, said Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Regional Policy and Problems of the North and the Far East Nikolai Kharitonov. First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy, Innovative Development Vladimir Gutenev, however, did not rule out that if Japan continued to lay claims to the Kuril Islands, Russia might extend the right to use the free customs zone to other Asian countries, for instance, South Korea and Vietnam.

"Creating competitive conditions in the region is the only correct decision," Director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Far Eastern Studies Alexei Maslov told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. "Attracting investors from neighboring countries to Sakhalin and the Kuril Islands requires extraordinary steps, because they will look for more favorable terms than they have at home," he explained.

Japan does not support the creation of special economic zones at least on two islands that it claims, Tokyo earlier put forward initiatives on joint activities aimed at their development, which were hindered by the impossibility of dual management, the expert went on to say. "However, if a really attractive atmosphere is created on Iturup Island, for example, and investors from various countries start to take advantage of it, boosting competition, then the issue of the area’s status will become less pressing," Maslov said.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Washington urges India to counter China’s rising influence

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to India. The official goal of his visit is to boost cooperation in the field of defense, cybersecurity and the war on terror. But in fact, Washington seeks to make India participate more actively in the Quad security dialogue, which also involves Japan and Australia. The union is designed to stifle the rise of China’s influence in the region, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Until recently, many Indian experts believed that the country needed to strengthen cooperation with China to usher in an "Asian century." However, things have changed. One of the reasons is the coronavirus pandemic that originated in China, and clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Himalayas are the other. The situation seems to be favorable to the US top diplomat’s mission and Blinken intends to raise the human rights issues, which will hardly make the Indian Foreign Ministry enthusiastic.

Professor Sergei Lunev from Moscow State Institute of International Relations pointed out that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "government has embarked on a course to comprehensively boost Hinduism and is somewhat infringing on Islam. Article 370 of the Indian Constitution has been revoked, which granted autonomy to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, populated mostly by Muslims. The government also banned Muslim illegal immigrants from obtaining Indian passports, though members of other religions still have that right. The US has been expressing frustration on the matter in a bid to maintain its positions in the Muslim world," Lunev noted.

When speaking about the prospects for Blinken’s visit, the expert emphasized that there would be no breakthroughs. The US top diplomat will try to make India abandon its sort of neutral stance, but New Delhi won’t openly take action against China in the near future. However, India is very much disappointed by Russia’s focus on China and Moscow’s efforts to boost defense and political ties with Pakistan. Still, the Americans won’t succeed in weakening Russian-Indian defense cooperation. "It has been going on for 60 years. Most weapons that India receives from abroad come from Russia," Lunev stressed.

 

Izvestia: Bacteria may help recycle medical face masks

Russian researchers are working on a biological preparation that will help recycle medical face masks quickly and without damaging the environment. Russia has increased the production of medical masks 15-fold during the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in early summer, so the issue of recycling personal protective equipment is becoming more and more relevant, Izvestia notes.

Researchers at Kuban State University are looking for bacteria capable of effectively recycling polypropylene, the main component that medical face masks are made of. If scientists succeed, they will be able to develop a biological agent that will make it possible to recycle personal protective equipment without damaging the environment.

However, there is a risk that bacteria will get out of control, creating problems for the use of plastic things, said Maxim Shingarkin, a former State Duma member who took part in the development of environmental reform. "Bacteria will start ‘eating’ plastic that people use," he explained. "Plastic is used on a large scale and is irreplaceable in many areas. For instance, if we take medical devices, this material is much safer for people than others," Shingarkin added.

However, "the project is very relevant because face coverings are being manufactured in large numbers and their production is unlikely to decline anytime soon," Head of the Microbiology Department at Moscow State University Elizaveta Bonch-Osmolovskaya pointed out.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: NATO ramps up drills in Ukraine, Georgia and Russia to monitor carbon online
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 26th
Read more
Russia considers Kuril Islands issue closed, says senator
On Monday, Russian Prime Minister began a working visit to Russia’s Far East and Siberia, including Iturup, which forms part of the Kuril Islands
Read more
Press review: NATO ramps up drills in Ukraine, Georgia and Russia to monitor carbon online
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 26th
Read more
US military cannot stay in Syria for long, says opposition leader
The politician noted that the Americans were not in a hurry to withdraw troops from Iraq and were withdrawing only from the northern regions
Read more
Russia ranks 5th in overall medals standings after Day 2 at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
As of today, the Russian national team in Tokyo, where it participates under the name of the Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports, boasts 1 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals
Read more
Sukhoi Design Bureau to present VR simulator for Su-57E aircraft at MAKS 2021 airshow
The latest series of virtual glasses enable to view the situation outside and inside the cockpit in full with high resolution and multifunctional indicators make possible to complement the virtual image with tactile sensations
Read more
German MP stresses need to complete Nord Stream 2 construction
On Wednesday, the US and Germany managed to reach an agreement on the Nord Stream 2 project
Read more
Putin reviews parade formation of warships off Kronshtadt on Russia’s Navy Day
The Russian leader traditionally reviews the naval parade that takes place on Russia’s Navy Day on the Neva River and also makes the rounds along the parade formation of combat ships in the Kronshtadt roadstead aboard a boat
Read more
Cases of Olympians competing under neutral flag
Athletes from Russia will compete at the 2018 Olympics under a neutral flag
Read more
Belavia plane lands in Moscow after sending emergency signal
The plane landed at Domodedovo with only one functioning engine
Read more
Russia’s state-of-the-art Checkmate fighter to get latest avionics suite
All the information necessary for the pilot will be projected on a panoramic display with a touch screen and a head-up display
Read more
COVID infection rate peaks in Greece, Cyprus
Europe is ranked second in both cases and deaths after North America
Read more
Russian space freighter with Pirs module undocks from ISS before splashdown in Pacific
The Pirs module was launched to the orbital outpost on September 15, 2001 from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan
Read more
RDIF rules out review or termination of Sputnik V contract with Argentina
RDIF and the Health Ministry of Argentina said in a joint statement they were engaged in joint work to speed up deliveries of the Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine to the Southern American country
Read more
Five countries interested in Russia’s state-of-the-art Su-57 fifth-generation fighter
The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials, is capable of developing a supersonic cruising speed and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment
Read more
Turkish embassy debunks reports of new restrictions for Russian tourists
The mission noted that the statement, earlier made by Turkish infection disease doctor Mehmet Ceyhan, was his personal opinion
Read more
Putin announced unprecedented proposals to involve Japan in Kuril islands economy
The President recalled that Russia had been working with Japanese partners there for a long time to create the necessary conditions for participants in economic activity
Read more
Putin attends ceremony to launch latest fishing super trawler
Earlier on Sunday, the Russian leader reviewed the country’s Main Naval Parade on the Neva River and in the Kronshtadt roadstead on Russia’s Navy Day
Read more
Russian women’s volleyball team loses to Italy at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo
The team ROC lost to Italy with the final score of 0-3
Read more
Russian special-purpose nuclear-powered sub wraps up 1st test deployment to sea
The sub is set to be handed over to Russia’s Navy in late 2021
Read more
MiG design bureau shows refueling drone, light fighter models at MAKS 2021 air show
The drone is made using the flying wing principle and can operate teaming up with the MiG looking-forward fighter
Read more
Russian Armed Forces to receive in November first batch of newest helicopters Mi-8AMTSh-VN
The next batch is scheduled to be commissioned in 2022
Read more
Tsirkon hypersonic missile may be test-launched from Severodvinsk submarine in August
According to various sources, the Tsirkon boasts an operating range of about 1,500 km to strike ground targets and slightly less to hit naval targets
Read more
Russian tech firm to develop drone with 1 tonne lifting capacity
Today the existing Russian drones have a lifting capacity of 50 kg (the BAS-200) and 70-80 kg (the VRT-300), Company Marketing and Business Director Oleg Landin said
Read more
Putin reviews Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg on Russia’s Navy Day
Russia’s Main Naval Parade is taking place in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt on Navy Day on July 25 this year (the event is annually celebrated in Russia on the last Sunday of July)
Read more
Contracts worth over $3.59 bln signed during MAKS 2021 air show outside Moscow
According to the administration of the event, 831 companies from 56 world nations took part in the aerospace show
Read more
Russian troops arrive in Belarus in preparation for Zapad-2021 strategic drills
The strategic maneuvers will run on September 10-16 to focus on employing the groupings of troops in the interests of ensuring the military security of the Russia-Belarus Union State
Read more
Il-112V to replace Soviet-time military transport aircraft — chief designer
All of the plane’s spare parts, systems and equipment are fully Russian-made
Read more
Team ROC has all chances to enter top three at Tokyo Olympics, deputy PM says
Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the ROC instead of the national flag and state emblem
Read more
Russian shooter Galashina wins Olympic silver in air rifle competition
The 24-year-old Russian athlete garnered 251.1 points
Read more
Russia has chance to take over European hydrogen market — special envoy
According to Anatoly Chubais, Russia’s share of the European hydrogen market could amount to $20-30 bln
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to float out advanced Yasen-M-class submarine on July 30
Currently, seven Project 885M (Yasen-M) submarines are at various stages of their construction at the Sevmash Shipyard in Severodvinsk
Read more
US under secretary of state committed to limiting Russian, Chinese ‘nuclear expansion’
The US must strengthen our Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific alliances to better deter and defend against growing threats, Bonnie Jenkins said
Read more
Cutting-edge Russian drone unveiled at MAKS 2021 air show
The ZALA VTOL combines the properties of an airplane type drone and a tilt-rotor aircraft
Read more
Russia’s sovereignty over Kurils undisputable, protests pointless, lawmaker says
On Monday, Russian Prime Minister embarked on his working trip to the Far East and Siberia
Read more
‘Wisdom’ not ‘weakness’: Lavrov warns Russia against unilateral concessions to the West
Sergey Lavrov stressed that Russia would pursue an independent, nationally-oriented foreign policy, would not take into consideration any threats and ultimatums and would stand firm against them
Read more
Rostec clinches deal to supply 160 aircraft at MAKS 2021 air show
The state corporation presented about 500 product samples at the air show, including roughly 50 new ones, namely airplanes, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, avionics, engines and much more
Read more
Russia can detect any enemy and deliver an inevitable strike, says Putin
Russia is constantly and successfully improving its naval armaments and can detect any enemy and deliver an inevitable strike against it, if necessary, Russian President Vladimir Putin said
Read more
Russian athletes win gold of 2020 Tokyo Olympics in men’s artistic gymnastics team event
This is Russia’s first Olympic gold in men’s artistic gymnastics team event since the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta
Read more
LPR intercepts Ukrainian drone with two bombs aboard
The drone was carrying two improvised bombs that were destroyed by LPR field engineers
Read more
Two-seat Su-57 fighter jet to be designed for control of Okhotnik drones — source
The fighter jet, already in development, is presumed to control about four Okhtonik drones
Read more
Olympic shooter Batsarashkina wins first gold for Russia at 2020 Games in Tokyo
Batsarashkina, 24, set a new Olympic Record having posted a result of 240.3 points
Read more
‘Tikhanovskaya’ project is fully financed by the West — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that Tikhanovskaya's travel, tours, pseudo-official events had not stopped for even a month despite coronavirus restrictions
Read more
Pirs module to be undocked from ISS on July 26
Its place will be taken by the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module, which has been launched from the Baikonur spaceport and is currently on the orbit
Read more
Belarusian opposition figurehead unsure if US will impose sectoral sanctions on Minsk
I do hope that the US will soon react to our meeting and impose sectoral sanctions, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said
Read more
Russian athletes won two medals on the first day of Olympics
Anastasia Galashina won a silver medal in women’s 10 meters air rifle competition, while taekwondo athlete Mikhail Artamonov won a bronze medal in the weight category up to 58 kg
Read more
IOC should fix its map showing Crimea as part of Ukraine - Russian embassy to Japan
After the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014, Crimea and Sevastopol held a referendum, in which 96.7% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join Russia
Read more
Gazprom did not offer Ukraine to buy Russian gas, company says
Earlier, CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine said that Gazprom's proposals to preserve transit through Ukraine in exchange for unfavorable purchases of Russian gas for the country are unacceptable
Read more
Syrian air defense repels Israeli missile attack in Damascus governorate
It was the third attempt to deliver a strike on Syria’s territory in the past week
Read more
Buk-M2E systems intercept four missiles fired by Israeli fighter jets at Homs province
Two F-16 fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force made a strike with four guided missiles on facilities in Homs province from the airspace of Lebanon
Read more
Putin will attend the launch of latest generation supertrawler on July 25
Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that President Vladimir Putin will be attending the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg and Kronstadt
Read more